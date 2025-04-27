No-confidence motion against GVMC deputy mayor Jiyyani Sridhar passed with 74 votes

VISAKHAPATNAM: The no-confidence motion against Deputy Mayor Jiyyani Sridhar was formally approved by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) council meeting on Saturday.

Presiding Officer and Visakhapatnam District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad said the motion secured the support of 74 members, thereby fulfilling the quorum. The Collector said 63 elected GVMC council members, and 11 ex-officio members, including MPs, MLAs and MLCs, supported the no-confidence motion. The motion was formally recorded, and it would be forwarded to the State government for necessary action, the Collector said.

Anakapalle MP CM Ramesh said the success of the no-confidence motion marks a significant political development for Visakhapatnam. He remarked that just as leadership changes took place at the State level in the recent elections, similar changes are now occurring within the civic body. The elections to the posts of mayor and deputy mayor are expected to be conducted soon under the new alliance. Steps will be taken to enhance the overall development of Visakhapatnam. Legal action would be initiated against leaders involved in corruption, the MP said.