PM Modi to felicitate Amaravati farmers during relaunch event

VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will felicitate the farmers who gave their lands for the State Capital, Amaravati, announced Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Nadendla Manohar.

As part of the Amaravati works relaunch event, several farmers will be invited on stage and honoured. A short film showcasing the sacrifices made by the Amaravati farmers will be screened as well, the minister revealed.

The coalition government is making rapid arrangements to restart the construction works in Amaravati during Prime Minister Modi’s visit, marking a significant step forward for Amaravati.

Speaking after reviewing the arrangements with officials, he said the event is expected to attract between four to six lakh people from five to six districts, and preparations are underway to accommodate the large turnout.

Nodal officer reviews preps for Modi’s public meeting

In view of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Amaravati on May 2, Nodal Officer Veerapandian reviewed the preparations at the venue behind the Secretariat. He directed the respective officials to complete the works assigned to them promptly.

Guntur Collector Nagalakshmi stressed coordination on duty passes. Senior IAS, IPS, and police officers also participated in the review meeting.