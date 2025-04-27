SIT intensifies probe into suspicious deaths of witnesses in YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case

KADAPA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has intensified its probe into the suspicious deaths of witnesses linked to the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. It may be recalled that six witnesses connected to the case have died under mysterious circumstances.

Following the recent death of a key witness, Ranganna (watchman of Vivekananda Reddy), the coalition government has taken the matter more seriously. Police are now thoroughly investigating the pattern behind these successive deaths.

Officials are closely examining the circumstances surrounding Ranganna’s death. In recent days, SIT officials have been actively conducting inquiries in Pulivendula town. On Saturday, the team visited the residence of Kasunuru Parameshwar Reddy, brother-in-law of Srinivasa Reddy, and brought him to Lingala police station for questioning. After a lengthy interrogation, his statement was recorded.

A verbal altercation reportedly broke out between Parameshwar Reddy and SIT officials regarding the questioning without prior notice.

Meanwhile, SIT authorities have issued a notice to Sushelamma, wife of the deceased witness Ranganna, summoning her for questioning.