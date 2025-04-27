Visakhapatnam is key to realise Vision 2047: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam, which has the highest per capita income in the State, will serve as a key driver in achieving the goals of the Swarna Andhra Vision 2047, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu said.

While addressing the gathering as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the Centenary Building of Andhra Medical College (AMC), Naidu affirmed that Visakhapatnam would undergo significant transformations within the next two to three years, noting that projects such as the Bhogapuram airport are nearing completion, and the city’s metro project is progressing steadily.

“Visakhapatnam is steadily evolving into the financial capital and knowledge hub of Andhra Pradesh,” Naidu said. He emphasised that the city’s development, supported by major projects and collaborations, would strengthen its position in the State’s economy. Earlier, he inaugurated the newly constructed Centenary Building, constructed at a cost of Rs 50 crore, along with the Ambedkar Auditorium, Digital Library, and Research Centres.

Referring to the contributions made towards the Centenary Building, Naidu said, “The remarkable Centenary Building stands as a symbol of dedication towards the motherland. I congratulate Andhra Medical College and the 1,000 donors who supported this initiative.” He added that similar alumni-driven efforts would soon be expanded to medical colleges in Guntur, Kakinada, Kurnool, and Vijayawada.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also outlined plans to develop King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam on par with AIIMS to meet future healthcare needs. “Orders have already been issued to the Principal Secretary of the Health Department. Work will begin soon,” he said, noting that the new facilities would not only benefit medical students but also enhance the overall healthcare infrastructure.