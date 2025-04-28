14th century copper plate inscription found in AP's Srisailam reveals first instance of term 'Swarajya'

ONGOLE: A set of 14th century copper plates found in Srisailam Devasthanam revealed the historical coining of 'Swarajya Punarudhharana' (restoration of independent state).

The set consists of three leaves with inscriptions in both Sanskrit and Telugu languages. The plates have been dated Saka 1341, Sarvari, Magha Sudha Triodasi, Thursday, translating to January 28 of 1420 CE.

The inscription records the regaining of control over areas earlier occupied by 'Turakas' or Muslims. According to the recently discovered records, Recharla Lingama Nayaka had restored eight Agraharas, namely: Vodanekalapalli, Mukundavaram, Singapuram, Basavapuram (all in the Munaluri- Seema), Pudinadulu (in Guḍipalli- Seema), Autupalli (in Charikonda Seema), Juvunemutlu and the Suddapalli (in Devarakonda- Seema), as well as some vṛittis of land in the villages Regadevulapalli, Vuggulapalli and Ganapuram to the God Sri Mahesvara Deva of Srisailam.

The records noted that various services associated with the Srisailam temple were stopped due to Muslim occupation of the region, but were resumed after Recharla Lingama Nayaka regained control over the region.

The services listed in the inscription are: Nityaapahara (providing daily food-offerings to the deity), Akhanda-Dipala- Chamuru (Supply of Ghee for burning perpetual lamps in the temple), Nivalipalyalu-Nityasatram (Distributing food at the almshouse), Sivaratri-Mahotsavam (Celebration of Maha Sivaratri Festival) and Bhuri Satram (Providing accommodation to the pilgrims in the choultries).

The Archarological Survey of India's Mysore division Director (Epigraphy), Dr K Munirathnam Reddy, emphasised the historical significance of the inscription.

He noted that this is the first instance of the phrase 'Swarajya Punarudhharana' in Telugu inscriptions.

"The phrase describes the consequences of Muslim occupation of a place of religious prominence and the subsequent restoration of privileges to the temple and its Agraharas, following reclamation by the King Recharla Lingama Nayaka."

During the independence movement, Maratha leader Bala Gangadhara Tilak used the word 'Swarajyam' word in his famous slogan 'Swarajyam Naa Janma Hakku' (independent state is my birth right).

Later, Andhra Kesari Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu took this and started his famous News Paper 'Swarajya' in three languages.