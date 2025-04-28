Awareness to address cattle run-over and trespassing held near Kondrapole in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh

Railway Protection Force personnel conducted awareness programs to the villagers as part of Cattle Run Over campaign in Piduguralla and Nadikudi in Palnadu district
GUNTUR: Railway authorities conducted awareness campaigns to address cattle run-over (CRO) incidents and human trespassing near Kondrapole station and surrounding villages.

The campaigns were led by B Subbarao, ASI, and Sai Krishna, who engaged local residents and cattle owners, emphasising the dangers of crossing railway tracks and the risks posed to life and property.

Similar drives were organized between Piduguralla and Nadikudi railway stations, focusing on the nearby villages of Thummalacheruvu and Kamepalli. Senior Railway Protection Staff Inspector from Piduguralla met with local sarpanches, urging their support for public announcements in the villages.

