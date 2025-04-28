BJP poised to expand its influence across South India: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy asserted that the BJP is poised to expand its influence across South India, with the party governments set to emerge in Tamil Nadu and Telangana, while addressing the 135th birth anniversary celebrations of BR Ambedkar at an intellectual conference held in the city on Sunday.

The event, attended by Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, featured a live viewing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme.

Kishan Reddy praised Modi’s relentless efforts for the country’s development. He criticised the Congress for systematically humiliating Ambedkar throughout his life and political career, citing instances such as ‘opposing his entry’ into Parliament, and delaying the conferral of the Bharat Ratna.

The Union Minister emphasised that the Modi government is committed to strengthening the Constitution, and promoting Ambedkar’s ideals through initiatives like Ayushman Bharat, provision of clean drinking water, and construction of toilets for the poor. He noted that important sites associated with Ambedkar have been developed as ‘Panch Tirthas’ and that Ambedkar’s portrait was finally installed in Parliament.

Satya Kumar echoed these sentiments, criticising the Congress for spreading ‘false propaganda’ about Ambedkar’s legacy.

He also refuted the claims that the BJP was against reservation, stating that the party strengthened the system by adding a 10% quota for Economically Weaker Sections.