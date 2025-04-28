CM Naidu fulfilled another poll promise with ‘Matsyakarula Sevalo’: Minister S Savitha

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has fulfilled another election promise by implementing the Matsyakarula Sevalo scheme, said Minister for BC Welfare S Savitha.

In a press release on Sunday, she emphasised that Naidu’s goal is to ensure the comprehensive development of the fishing community.

Earlier, fishermen used to get Rs 10,000 aid for the fishing ban period. Recognising their economic challenges, Naidu promised to increase the aid to Rs 20,000.

Fulfilling the promise, the government has disbursed Rs 259 crore to 1,29,178 fishermen families across Andhra Pradesh under the Matsyakarula Sevalo scheme, she explained.

It was Naidu, who first introduced the provision of extending financial aid to fishermen for the fishing ban period in 2014. During 2014-19, the TDP government spent Rs 788 crore on fishermen’s welfare, providing them nets, boats, ice boxes and other equipment.

Now, 68,396 fishermen are getting social security pensions. Families of fishermen who lose their lives during fishing, are being paid an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh.

A fuel subsidy of Rs 9 per litre is being provided to fishing boats. The government has also initiated measures for the development of infrastructure in 555 fishermen villages in the State, she highlighted.