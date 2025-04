VIJAYAWADA: Following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed 26 lives, the Andhra Pradesh government has identified 21 Pakistani nationals residing in the state on short-term visas and issued notices for their immediate departure.

The directive aligns with the Central government’s revocation of all Pakistani visas effective April 27, 2025, with medical visas valid until April 29, in response to the attack attributed to Pak-based terror groups.

Meanwhile, a curious case surfaced in Madanapalle during police verification as four Pakistan nationals were found staying with long-term visas (LTVs). However, these four were exempted from visa revocation, police confirmed.

A local woman, Gulabi Jan, who worked in Saudi Arabia, married a Pakistani man and returned to Madanapalle with her children. Her husband, who visited her a few years ago, returned to Pakistan. He died there a couple of years ago.

The family is eking out a livelihood by working in a catering business. When a debate broke out locally about their legal status, police confirmed that their LTVs are valid.

The Andhra Pradesh police conducted an extensive operation to identify the Pakistan nationals in the state. During the operation, the police found five individuals in Annamayya district, two each in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Kakinada, Sri Sathya Sai, and Anantapur districts, and one each in Krishna, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, Kadapa, and Rajamahendravaram districts.

Police identify 8 Pakistani nationals in Kurnool Range

A senior police official confirmed that some Pakistani nationals have already left Andhra Pradesh, with the remainder scheduled to depart by April 29.

He said a detailed update would be provided after April 29. It also came to notice that some among the 21 Pakistani nationals had even applied for the Indian citizenship.

In Kurnool Range, encompassing Kurnool, Nandyal, Kadapa, and Annamayya districts in Rayalaseema Region, Deputy Inspector General Koya Praveen reported heightened security measures, identifying eight Pakistani nationals.

The DIG said security measures have been tightened in Kurnool Range, and strict vigilance is being maintained to avert any terror threat. Meanwhile, police urged citizens to report suspicious activities, while assuring calm and cooperation during ongoing security checks across the state.