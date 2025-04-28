Indian government unveils major plan to reduce energy consumption by 89 Mtoe by 2030

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian government, through the Ministry of Power, announced in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, that it plans to cut energy consumption by 89 million tonnes of oil equivalent (Mtoe) by 2030.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik, unveiled the roadmap recently, aiming to boost energy efficiency across industries, buildings, transport, and appliances.

The plan, introduced to meet growing demand sustainably, outlines how states can implement energy-saving measures through new building codes and appliance standards.

At the event, the BEE launched the Energy Conservation and Sustainable Building Code (ECSBC) for commercial buildings and the Eco Niwas Samhita (ENS) for residential construction, encouraging states such as Andhra Pradesh to adopt these frameworks.

Appliance efficiency will be promoted under the expanded Standards and Labelling Programme, mandating 1-to-5-star ratings for products like air-conditioners, fans, and refrigerators.

Industries participating in the Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT) Scheme will receive tradable Energy Saving Certificates for exceeding energy-saving goals.

Speaking separately in Delhi, Minister Naik emphasised the importance of collaboration and praised Andhra Pradesh’s State Designated Agency (SDA) for its leadership in implementing energy initiatives.

BEE Secretary Milind Deore highlighted India’s commitment to reducing its carbon intensity by 45 per cent by 2030. The BEE-German Energy Summit held in Vijayawada also produced a concept note focused on doubling India’s energy efficiency, with significant contributions from Andhra Pradesh’s experience in the residential sector.