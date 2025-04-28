Palnadu SP refutes claim of illegal overnight detention of headmistress

GUNTUR: Palnadu Superintendent of Police (SP) Kanchi Srinivasa Rao has clarified that allegations regarding the illegal overnight detention of a headmistress at Narasaraopet Police Station are baseless and that all procedures were conducted in accordance with the law.

The controversy arose from a property dispute following the death of the headmistress’s son in 2023. A complaint lodged by her daughter-in-law prompted legal action.

Police sources said the headmistress had failed to respond to multiple notices, leading Sub-Inspector Aruna Reddy to bring her from Ongole to Narasaraopet Police Station during the early hours.

The SP stated that the headmistress was not detained unlawfully and that the investigation was carried out strictly within the framework of legal procedures. He added that both parties involved in the dispute are currently consulting their legal counsel, and further proceedings are underway as per established norms.

Refuting reports circulating on social media platforms, the SP appealed to the public not to be misled by false information. He asserted that no violations of rights occurred during the process and that the officers acted within the purview of the law. The police reiterated its commitment to handling such disputes lawfully. Officials emphasized that allegations of misconduct against the police were unfounded.