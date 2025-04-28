Police throw security blanket in Amaravati for PM Modi’s visit

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Amaravati on May 2, the Andhra Pradesh police have heightened security measures in both erstwhile undivided Krishna and Guntur districts, including Vijayawada City and Gannavaram Airport, to thwart any untoward incident.

Apart from the Special Protection Group, paramilitary forces, and Guntur police, around 2,500 police personnel belonging to Krishna and NTR districts are being deployed to oversee security arrangements in both Krishna and Vijayawada City. Notably, Modi is scheduled to visit Amaravati on May 2 to relaunch the capital development works worth approximately Rs 65,000 crore.

In view of this, at the behest of the State government, both Krishna and NTR district police have intensified patrolling and checking activities, extensively undertaking special raids on hotels and lodges to detain suspected persons and curb illegal activities.

Commissioner of Police SV Rajashekhar Babu said, “We are carrying out cordon searches and surprise checks in the limits of NTR District Police Commissionerate.” He directed all Station House Officers to intensify night vigil and checks to ensure security.