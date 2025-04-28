Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams launches block-based queue management system

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has launched a new block-based queue management system to enhance the experience of devotees waiting outside the Vaikuntam Queue Complex.

The initiative, led by Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Choudary, aims to provide facilities equal to or better than those inside the complex, addressing long-standing concerns over pilgrim comfort and service.

Following extensive discussions, inspections, and a successful trial run, TTD reorganised the serpentine queue lines into secure blocks, each accommodating up to 400 pilgrims.

Each block is equipped with gates and numbered compartments, replicating the system within the Vaikuntam Queue Complex.

Dedicated teams comprising sanitation workers, Annaprasadam employees, transportation crews, Srivari Sevaks, electrical and security personnel, and temple officials are assigned to each block. These teams ensure timely distribution of food, tea, snacks, breakfast, and milk for infants and senior citizens, following a fixed schedule. Speaking to TNIE, Choudary said, “We have replicated the Vaikuntam Queue Complex model outside, ensuring every devotee receives scheduled food, water, and refreshments. Facilities such as public address systems, ceiling fans, giant screen televisions, and real-time queue updates will be available, matching or even surpassing those inside the complex.”

The new system begins at the ATC Circle — where the outside queues converge with the Vaikuntam Queue Complex — covering 14 blocks along key routes including ATC Tank Bund, Narayana Giri Gardens, Krishna Theja Guest House entry, Sila Thoranam, and Gogarbham Dam. Civil works, public address system installations, trolley bays for food distribution, water points, and other amenities have been set up along these stretches.

Choudary credited the collective efforts of TTD staff for the successful implementation.

“After multiple meetings and inspections, I thank all our teams for their commitment,” he said, reaffirming TTD’s commitment to equality by promising the same level of services for all devotees, whether inside or outside the complex.

Additional features include mobility bays, sitting areas, food counters in each block, and continuous monitoring by temple officials, vigilance staff, and Assistant Executive Officers. Modifications at critical points along the queue routes have been made to streamline operations.

With this system, TTD hopes to set a new benchmark in pilgrimage management, offering a dignified, comfortable experience for all visiting devotees.