Vasireddy Venkatadri needs a befitting memorial in Amaravati

GUNTUR: As Andhra Pradesh prepares for the relaunch of its visionary capital city at Amaravati on May 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the event. This comes on the heels of the solemn observance of the 265th birth anniversary of Raja Vasireddy Venkatadri Naidu, the historic founder of ancient Amaravati, on Saturday.

Raja Vasireddy Venkatadri Naidu, a towering figure in the region’s history, is credited with transforming Amaravati into a thriving cultural and administrative hub centuries ago. As the State aims to build a world-class capital, historians and leaders are advocating for the recognition of his contributions in the new city’s development. Dr Jasti Veeranjaneyulu, Chairman of the Amaravati Development Committee and National Vice President of the All India Panchayati Parishad, called on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to establish a Smrithi Vanam (memorial park) in Amaravati in honour of Raja Vasireddy. He proposed preserving Mahendra Vilas, the Raja’s ancestral residence, and converting it into a museum to showcase his life and legacy.

Speaking to TNIE, Veeranjaneyulu noted that while the TDP government had initiated plans for a 2018 memorial, it was shelved after a change in leadership. With the capital project revitalised, he stressed that this is the opportunity to permanently memorialise the Raja’s vision.

Raja Vasireddy Venkatadri Naidu ruled over 552 villages across Rajahmundry, Nandigama, and Guntur, relocating his capital from Chintapalli to Dhanyakataka (modern-day Dharanikota).

He promoted peace, prosperity, and culture, constructing the Amaralingeswara Swamy temple and the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple. British Surveyor General Colin Mackenzie, who visited in 1797, lauded the town’s architectural splendour.