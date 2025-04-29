30 per cent of Machilipatnam Port project works completed so far

VIJAYAWADA: Roads & Buildings, Infrastructure and Investments Minister BC Janardhan Reddy stated that the construction of Machilipatnam port will be completed within the stipulated time and will emerge as a gateway to the Amaravati capital, playing a strategic role in Andhra Pradesh’s development.

He, along with Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra, APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana, and AP Maritime Board Chairman Damacharla Satya, inspected the ongoing port works on Monday.

Janardhan Reddy directed officials to expedite the construction after reviewing the progress report for the port works. “Around 30% of the work has been completed so far, and all required permissions have been obtained. The port works are gaining pace with the efforts of the TDP-led NDA government. The government will fulfil the long-cherished dream of the Machilipatnam people by completing the works soon,” he added.

He also revealed that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is continuously reviewing the progress of the works every month.

Additionally, the team visited the Gilakaladindi Fishing Harbour and inspected the construction works. The Minister stated that the harbour, which is being constructed with an estimated budget of Rs 450 crore, will be made available for fishermen by March 2026, and 57% of the work has been completed so far. Krishna District Collector DK Balaji, Maritime Board CEO Praveen Aditya, MLAs Kagitha Krishna Prasad, Varla Kumar Raja, Venigandla Ramu, and other officials were also present.