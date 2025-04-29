Andhra Pradesh sets Oct 2 target to clear legacy waste

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has set an ambitious target to remove nearly 80 lakh tonnes of legacy waste by October 2, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P Narayana announced on Monday.

Acting on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s directions, the government is adopting best practices from across the country to tackle the challenge, he said.

He said cleanliness programmes would be organised under four distinct themes with a strong emphasis on public awareness. “Our mission is not just about removing waste but about changing people’s attitudes towards littering. Awareness campaigns will be mapped out in detail,” he said. He underlined the importance of holding Swachh Andhra programmes every third Saturday under the CM’s leadership. Swachh Andhra Corporation Chairman Kommareddy Pattabhi called for widespread public involvement, stressing that “everyone should become a partner in this mission.” Citing his recent visit to eight European countries, Pattabhi said a culture of discipline must be nurtured from childhood.

He recommended including sanitation lessons in school textbooks to instil good habits early. Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar also spoke on the ocassion.

The workshop concluded with the Minister unveiling an Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) poster.