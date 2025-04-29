Anjaneyulu files two quash petitions in Andhra Pradesh HC

VIJAYAWADA: Senior IPS officer PSR Anjaneyulu on Monday approached the AP High Court with petitions to quash two separate cases registered against him, alleging that they were based on false accusations driven by political vendetta. He sought dismissal of a case filed by Ibrahimpatnam police following a complaint by actress Kadambari Jethwani.

He also challenged the case filed by Nagarapalem police based on a complaint by former MP and Deputy Assembly Speaker K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju.

Hearing postponed to May 1

The HC postponed the hearing on petitions filed by IPS officers Kanthi Rana Tata, Vishal Gunni, former ACP Hanumantha Rao, and investigating officer Satyanarayana, seeking to quash a case registered against them by Ibrahimpatnam police based on a complaint by actress Jethwani, to May 1

Verdict on bail plea reserved

The HC reserved its verdict on the bail petition filed by YSRCP leader V Vamsi in the Gannavaram TDP office attack case.