CM Chandrababu Naidu invites farmers to Amaravati capital relaunch ceremony

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has extended an invitation to farmers of the capital region to participate in the grand ceremony on May 2, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially relaunch construction works in Amaravati. Describing Amaravati as a divine capital, Naidu said the event will mark a turning point in Andhra Pradesh’s history.
During an interaction with farmers at his residence in Undavalli on Monday, he underlined the importance of the occasion, calling the construction of Amaravati a critical step for the State’s future. He lauded the farmers’ sacrifices, emphasising that it was only because of their goodwill that a world-class capital city could be envisioned. “Your generosity will be remembered forever,” Naidu told the gathering.
Listening to farmers’ aspirations and concerns, the Chief Minister urged them to actively engage in every stage of Amaravati’s development. He assured that the government will facilitate bank loans for the returnable plots allocated to farmers who contributed their lands under the land pooling scheme.
Recalling the challenges faced since the capital was first announced in 2014, Naidu criticised the previous YSRCP government for creating confusion and betrayal. “Despite attempts to provoke you and derail the capital project, you trusted us and gave 34,000 acres,” he said.
“Sadly, under the YSRCP, the farmers suffered, and Amaravati was branded as a ‘graveyard’ and a ‘desert’. However, your five-year-long struggle and resilience preserved Amaravati.” Naidu reaffirmed that Amaravati’s sanctity remains intact because of the farmers’ commitment, and any future development will prioritise their welfare. He also discussed plans for additional land acquisition, clarifying that it will be strictly need-based, such as for the construction of the international airport, cricket stadium, and other key infrastructure projects.
Drawing a parallel with the development around Hyderabad’s Shamshabad Airport, Naidu explained that initial skepticism over land acquisition later led to significant economic growth, benefiting local farmers with soaring land values. He assured Amaravati farmers that a similar transformation awaits them.
“Connectivity through new bridges, inner and outer ring roads, and infrastructure development will attract major companies and investments,” he added. “No decision will be taken against your interests.”
Responding to requests, Naidu agreed to establish a memorial honouring those who lost their lives during the Amaravati capital movement. He announced plans for a museum chronicling the region’s history from the Satavahana period to the present movement for Amaravati.
Additionally, Naidu promised to launch a special programme to grant land titles to residents living in Gramakantham areas within the capital region who currently lack formal ownership documents.
Ministers Ponguru Narayana, Anagani Satya Prasad, Vangalapudi Anitha, and MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar were among the leaders who participated in the meeting. Naidu concluded by reiterating his commitment to standing with the farmers at every step of Amaravati’s development journey.