CM Chandrababu Naidu invites farmers to Amaravati capital relaunch ceremony

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has extended an invitation to farmers of the capital region to participate in the grand ceremony on May 2, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially relaunch construction works in Amaravati. Describing Amaravati as a divine capital, Naidu said the event will mark a turning point in Andhra Pradesh’s history.

During an interaction with farmers at his residence in Undavalli on Monday, he underlined the importance of the occasion, calling the construction of Amaravati a critical step for the State’s future. He lauded the farmers’ sacrifices, emphasising that it was only because of their goodwill that a world-class capital city could be envisioned. “Your generosity will be remembered forever,” Naidu told the gathering.

Listening to farmers’ aspirations and concerns, the Chief Minister urged them to actively engage in every stage of Amaravati’s development. He assured that the government will facilitate bank loans for the returnable plots allocated to farmers who contributed their lands under the land pooling scheme.

Recalling the challenges faced since the capital was first announced in 2014, Naidu criticised the previous YSRCP government for creating confusion and betrayal. “Despite attempts to provoke you and derail the capital project, you trusted us and gave 34,000 acres,” he said.

“Sadly, under the YSRCP, the farmers suffered, and Amaravati was branded as a ‘graveyard’ and a ‘desert’. However, your five-year-long struggle and resilience preserved Amaravati.” Naidu reaffirmed that Amaravati’s sanctity remains intact because of the farmers’ commitment, and any future development will prioritise their welfare. He also discussed plans for additional land acquisition, clarifying that it will be strictly need-based, such as for the construction of the international airport, cricket stadium, and other key infrastructure projects.

Drawing a parallel with the development around Hyderabad’s Shamshabad Airport, Naidu explained that initial skepticism over land acquisition later led to significant economic growth, benefiting local farmers with soaring land values. He assured Amaravati farmers that a similar transformation awaits them.