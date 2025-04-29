Despite high demand, intense heat hits lemon yield in erstwhile Nellore district

NELLORE: While soaring temperature across North India has sharply increased the demand for lemon, farmers and traders in the erstwhile undivided Nellore district are grappling with a significant decline in the crop yield.

In the first week of April, lemon prices peaked at Rs 60,000 per tonne, typically considered lucrative for growers. Everyday, more than 20 truckloads of lemons are being exported on an average from major markets like Podalakur and Gudur, with similar shipments flowing from Tenali, Eluru and Rajahmundry markets, along with various small markets in Rayalaseema region. However, market sources reveal that lemon exports have drastically come down over the past few days.

Farmers attribute the dip to decline in the crop yield, and the impact of intense summer heat. “The temperature is unusually high this season, and lemon trees have not borne fruit as expected. Though the demand, especially from Delhi and other northern cities, is strong, the supply cannot keep up,” said S Raju, a farmer associated with Gudur lemon market.

“Earlier, nearly 100 truckloads of lemon were exported daily from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Now, it’s down to about 50 truckloads,” said Narayana, a trader at Podalakur market. “The lemon yield has dropped mainly because of the intense summer heat,” he said.