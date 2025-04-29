Jumbo task force to curb animal-human conflicts in Andhra Pradesh

TIRUPATI: In a significant move to prevent human-elephant conflicts, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force (HoFF), Andhra Pradesh, has, based on the directions of Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, ordered the immediate constitution of an Elephant Task Force for continuous 24x7 monitoring of elephant movements and to take preventive measures against elephants straying into human habitations.

The Task Force, led by District Forest Officer (DFO) Tirupati, P Vivek, will comprise members including Smt. S. Bharani, IFS, DFO Chittoor, and other officials from various ranges.

The task force’s roles and responsibilities include continuously monitoring elephant herds and solitary elephants, coordinating with the Revenue, Electricity, and Panchayat Raj Departments, preventing crop damage and human-elephant conflicts, issuing real-time alerts to fringe villages, conducting awareness camps, and ensuring correct information dissemination through media.

In coordination with SV Zoo Park Veterinary team and Nanniyala Elephant Camp, a rescue operation plan will be in place for emergencies. The services of wildlife biologist Rakesh Kalva from NGO FREE WILD will be utilised to implement elephant monitoring activities

Speaking to TNIE, Tirupati DFO P Vivek said the government has formed this task force aimed at preventing the deaths of farmers during elephant raids as they move around villages near the forest.

The initiative underscores the government’s proactive efforts to safeguard both wildlife and local communities in sensitive forest regions, following a proposal submitted by Conservator of Forests (FAC), C. Selvam, Tirupati Circle.