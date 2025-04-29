Kovelamudi Ravindrababu elected as Guntur Mayor

GUNTUR: In a major political victory for the TDP, Kovelamudi Ravindrababu (Nani) was elected as the seventh Mayor of Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Monday, defeating YSRCP candidate Achala Venkata Reddy. Ravindrababu secured 34 votes against Reddy’s 27 in a closely contested election.

The polling was conducted under the supervision of Guntur Joint Collector A Bhargava Teja, following the directives of the State Election Commission.

The special council meeting convened at 11 am at the GMC Council Hall, drawing the participation of Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, MLCs, MLAs, corporators, and key political leaders.

Ravindrababu’s nomination was proposed by Prathipadu MLA Dr B Ramanjaneyulu and seconded by 13th Division Corporator Sankuri Srinivasa Rao.

Pemmasani congratulated Ravindrababu and thanked alliance members, corporators, and party workers for their efforts.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, and Panchayati Raj Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan were credited with rallying support for Ravindrababu’s candidacy.