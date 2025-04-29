Over 5 lakh people likely to attend Modi’s Amaravati programme

VIJAYAWADA: Over five lakh people are expected to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting at Amaravati on May 2, with elaborate arrangements underway for the relaunch of works for the people’s capital, said Labour and Factories Minister Vasamsetti Subash on Monday.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Roads and Buildings Minister BC Janardhan Reddy, Labour Minister and Krishna District In-charge Minister Vasamsetti Subash, and Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra held a preparatory meeting at the Machilipatnam Collectorate to discuss arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit.

Collectors, elected representatives of the region, and officials joined the meeting to discuss logistics, including transportation, food, drinking water, and medical services for the public attending the meeting. Addressing the media, Minister Janardhan Reddy said lakhs of people from across the State would attend the event.

He said that the TDP-led NDA government was determined to build a great capital at Amaravati to fulfil the public’s aspirations.

Minister Kollu Ravindra said around one lakh people were expected to come from Krishna district alone and that arrangements were in progress. He appealed to the public to attend the Prime Minister’s programme.

Krishna District SP R Gangadhara Rao and other officials also participated in the review meeting.