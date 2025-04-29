Six decades of agri innovation: ANGRAU Diamond Jubilee fete

GUNTUR: Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU), a pioneer in agricultural research and education, will celebrate its Diamond Jubilee on April 29 and 30, marking 60 years of service to Indian agriculture. The two-day event will showcase the varsity’s contributions to agricultural innovation, education, and farmer empowerment.

Established in 1964, ANGRAU has played a vital role in developing over 331 crop varieties, including high-yielding and disease-resistant strains. It has distributed more than five lakh quintals of quality seeds and promoted sustainable farming practices to address climate challenges. It has won 11 from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Since the bifurcation, ANGRAU has expanded, with grants increasing from Rs 393.57 crore in 2015-16 to Rs 541.61 crore in 2023-24. This funding has supported major infrastructure, including a Rs 100 crore administrative block, enhancing research and education facilities.