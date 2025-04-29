TDP wins mayoral posts, takes control of urban governance

VIJAYAWADA: In a major political triumph, the NDA has secured key mayoral and municipal chairperson posts in the State, further tightening its hold over urban governance.

In Visakhapatnam, Pila Srinivasa Rao of TDP, supported by the NDA, was elected Mayor of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). The election, chaired by Joint Collector Mayur Ashok, saw participation from 73 corporators and ex-officio members. Visakhapatnam South MLA Vamsi Krishna Yadav proposed Rao’s name, with North MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju backing the nomination.

TDP’s Kovelamudi Ravindra Babu (Nani) clinched the Mayoral post of the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC), defeating YSRCP’s Achala Venkata Reddy by a margin of seven votes (34–27). The closely contested election was overseen by Bhargav Teja, with Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar and senior leaders attending.