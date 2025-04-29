Three workers fall to death from construction site in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: Three workers died after falling from the fifth floor of a building at Mangalam in Tirupati on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident took place at Mangalam TUDA (Tirupati Urban Development Authority) HIG (High Income Group) plots.

A retired government employee is constructing a new building at Mangalam and brought the building masons from Srikalahasti to work on this building.

While they were plastering the wall on the fifth floor, the supporting wooden pole structure collapsed. As they were standing on the wooden poles, the mason and two workers accidentally fell down and died on the spot, while two others sustained injuries. The injured persons were shifted to Tirupati Ruia Hospital for treatment.

Police identified the deceased as B. Srinivaslu, Vasanth, and K. Srinivasulu. Tirupati RDO B. Ramohan rushed to the spot, took up relief measures, and shifted the injured to Ruia Hospital.