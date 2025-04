TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is undertaking unprecedented measures to elevate the quality of its iconic Tirupati Laddu, a sacred prasadam cherished by millions of devotees worldwide.

Revered as a divine offering that symbolizes a sweet connection to Lord Venkateswara, the laddu has long been a highlight of the Tirumala pilgrimage, particularly adored by children and infants.

However, recent criticisms regarding ingredient quality and concerns about the Anna Prasadam canteen have prompted TTD to launch a transformative initiative to restore the laddu’s sanctity and excellence.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, during his recent visits to Tirumala and a comprehensive review at the state headquarters, emphasized the need to restore TTD’s glory by prioritizing the enhancement of the laddu’s quality.

TTD collaborates with FSSAI to set up lab to test laddu ingredients’ quality

Naidu’s vision of an ‘ablution starting from Tirumala’ reflects a commitment to cleansing systemic issues and rebuilding devotees’ trust.

Under the leadership of TTD Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao and Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Choudhary, a series of high-level meetings with TTD department heads, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) experts, and other specialists have paved the way for groundbreaking reforms aimed at ensuring the laddu meets the highest standards of quality and devotion.

For the first time in its history, TTD is collaborating with FSSAI to establish an exclusive laboratory dedicated to testing the quality of laddu ingredients, including ghee, sugar, cashews, almonds, dry grapes, Bengal gram dal flour, sugar candy, cardamom, and raw camphor.

This state-of-the-art facility will standardise procurement processes, ensuring only the finest ingredients are used. By addressing longstanding concerns about supply chain discrepancies, the lab aims to eliminate substandard supplies and maintain the laddu’s purity and shelf life, critical for a prasadam that is shared with families and communities.