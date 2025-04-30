Amaravati holds the key to Andhra’s future: Minister Gottippati Ravi Kumar

GUNTUR: Minister for Energy, Gottippati Ravi Kumar, has urged the public to actively participate in the upcoming Amaravati Capital Reconstruction Public Meeting to be held on May 2, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest. Emphasising Amaravati as the future of Andhra Pradesh, the Minister called for united efforts to make the event a success.

During review meetings held in Tadepalli, Tadepalli Rural, and Duggirala areas with alliance leaders, the Minister directed local teams to coordinate effectively to ensure smooth execution of the event. He stressed that the future of the state hinges on the development of Amaravati.

The Minister accused former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy of betraying the people by stalling Amaravati’s development over five years under the pretext of three capitals. He reaffirmed that only through the reconstruction of Amaravati can the youth of Andhra Pradesh find hope and opportunity.

Minister Ravi Kumar called on every household from key areas such as Tadepalli and Duggirala to attend the public meeting and show support for Amaravati and CM N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership. He underlined that this event symbolizes the commitment to the state’s growth and stability.

He instructed local leaders to make all necessary arrangements to facilitate the large influx of alliance workers and public attendees, ensuring there are no logistical issues. The event was attended by alliance leaders.