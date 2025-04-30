ANGRAU showcases modern agri methods at Diamond Jubilee fete

GUNTUR: Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU) marked its Diamond Jubilee on Monday with a grand celebration, highlighting six decades of excellence in agricultural research, education, and innovation.

The event, organised on the university campus, drew over 5,000 participants and featured more than 150 stalls showcasing cutting-edge agricultural technologies, including artificial intelligence applications and modern farming techniques.

Minister for Agriculture Kinjarapu Atchannaidu inaugurated the exhibition as chief guest.

The celebration was presided over by ANGRAU Vice Chancellor Dr R Sarada Jayalakshmi Devi and attended by several dignitaries, including MLAs Eluru Sambasiva Rao and B Ramanjaneyulu, MLC Alapati Rajendra Prasad, Special Secretary B Rajasekhar, Agriculture Commissioner Delhi Rao, and former NABARD Chairman Chintala Govindarajulu.

In her address, Dr Jayalakshmi Devi highlighted ANGRAU’s major contributions over 60 years, including the development of 331 crop varieties and distribution of over five lakh quintals of quality seeds.

With 11 constituent colleges, 51 research stations, and 13 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), the university has played a vital role in empowering farmers and enhancing rural livelihoods.

Minister Atchannaidu lauded ANGRAU’s Rural Work Experience Scheme, which provides students with hands-on field training, and announced financial support for upgrading the university’s integrated administrative building.

A commemorative video was released, spotlighting ANGRAU’s past achievements and future vision for sustainable agriculture.