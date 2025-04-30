BJP nominee Satyanarayana files nomination for Rajya Sabha seat

VIJAYAWADA: BJP leader Paka Venkata Satyanarayana on Tuesday filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat from Andhra Pradesh.

The seat fell vacant following the resignation of YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy.

The TDP-led NDA conceded the seat to the ally BJP, which chose Paka for the post. The BJP leader submitted his nomination to Returning Officer Vanitharani at the AP Legislature.

Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, State Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, MLC Somu Veerraju and other BJP leaders accompanied Paka for filing of his nomination papers. Prior to filing his nomination, Paka met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat. Naidu congratulated Paka on being nominated for the MP seat.