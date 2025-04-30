Buddha relics expo: Minister Durgesh to visit Vietnam

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh has been chosen for a high-profile international assignment by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Durgesh will accompany Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju to Vietnam from May 1 to 6 to oversee the exhibition of Lord Buddha’s sacred relics in Ho Chi Minh City.

The visit follows a formal request from the Vietnamese government to the Centre, seeking the presence of Indian ministers for the prestigious event.

Responding to the invitation, the Government of India has arranged transportation of the Lord Buddha’s relics by Super Hercules aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

The relics, preserved at select locations in India, will be on public display in Ho Chi Minh City, allowing devotees to offer prayers. The exhibition is expected to deepen cultural and spiritual ties between the two nations.

Durgesh expressed his gratitude to the PMO for the opportunity, calling it an “honour to represent the State and nation at an event of such historical and spiritual significance.”