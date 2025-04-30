CM Naidu urges bankers to support Swarnandhra

VIJAYAWADA: The 231st State-Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat on Tuesday unveiled an annual credit plan to the tune of Rs 6.60 lakh crore for 2025-26. This amounts to an increase of 22 percent, compared to the 2024-25 fiscal target.

A target of Rs 4.58 lakh crore has been fixed for the priority sector, including Rs 3.06 lakh crore for agriculture sector and Rs 1.28 lakh crore for MSME sector. Additionally, Rs 2.02 lakh crore has been earmarked for the non-priority sector.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that Andhra Pradesh is undertaking massive initiatives over the next four years with a focus on development, wealth creation, and poverty eradication. As part of the Swarnandhra Vision-2047, the government is prioritising projects and goals to be completed by 2029, he said and urged banks to extend full support and exceed the targets set under the 2025-26 credit plan.

Help promote economic growth: CM to bankers

After reviewing the achievements of FY 2024–25 with banking officials, the Chief Minister outlined the goals for 2025–26. He commended bankers for surpassing 100% of last year’s targets, placing Andhra Pradesh at the forefront in South India. He emphasized that bankers should consider how they can contribute to the growth of DWCRA women, tenant farmers, SCs, STs, BCs, and minorities.

Naidu stressed that bank support is essential for the growth of all sectors in line with rising demand. Massive projects are underway across different sectors, and financial assistance is critical. He highlighted the government’s initiative to promote MSMEs and establish Ratan Tata Innovation Hubs in every constituency under the vision of “One Entrepreneur per Household.” He also reiterated the government’s Zero Poverty–P4 initiative aimed at eliminating poverty and reducing inequality by 2029.