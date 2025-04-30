Develop rail infra for Andhra Pradesh industrial nodes: Minister TG Bharath

KURNOOL: Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing TG Bharath urged the Union Railway Ministry to expedite railway infrastructure development to boost industrial growth under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme.

During a meeting with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi on Tuesday, Minister Bharath submitted a formal proposal seeking railway support for the Orvakal node under the Hyderabad–Bengaluru Industrial Corridor and the Krishnapatnam node under the Chennai–Bengaluru Industrial Corridor.

The proposal includes a new chord railway line from Dupadu railway station via Orvakal to Bethamcherla and a 53-km railway siding to connect the Orvakal Industrial Node. It also requests a 12-km railway siding from the Obulavaripalle–Krishnapatnam section to the Krishnapatnam Industrial Node.

“Rail connectivity is vital for industrial growth and a key driver of the State’s economic development,” said the Minister. He said the proposed nodes could generate over four lakh direct and indirect jobs and attract investments worth Rs 55,000 crore, including foreign direct investment.

Bharath said the State government, with Central support, is actively developing three industrial nodes as Orvakal under the Hyderabad–Bengaluru Corridor, Krishnapatnam under the Chennai–Bengaluru Corridor, and Kopparthy under the Vizag–Chennai Corridor.

He said the proposals were presented at the Network Planning Group’s 73rd meeting and in DPIIT discussions, where officials highlighted the need for robust rail links to support industrial ecosystems.