Eight devotees killed after wall collapses at Andhra's Simhachalam Temple; CM announces Rs 25 lakh ex gratia

VISAKHAPATNAM: Eight devotees died and few others were injured after a wall collapsed at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Simhachalam during the annual Chandanotsavam festival in the early hours of Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the Rs 300 queue line where devotees had gathered for ‘Nijaroopa Darshan’ of the deity. Officials said the wall gave way after heavy midnight rainfall in the region.

The wall, constructed just 20 days ago, is suspected to have collapsed due to heavy rainfall that occurred between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. However, the exact cause of the collapse is still under investigation. The incident occurred shortly after the temple's hereditary trustee, Ashok Gajapathi Raju, offered silk robes to the deity as part of the traditional ritual.

Of the eight deceased, three were women and five were men. Seven of them died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries later. “So far, three victims have been identified through Aadhaar cards. The remaining bodies are yet to be identified and have been kept in the mortuary. Postmortem will begin once their families confirm the identities,” said K. Sivanand, Superintendent of King George Hospital. Three of the deceased are identified as Y. Venkat Rao (55), P. Swamy Naidu (33), and K. Manikanta Eswar (28).

Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire services, and police were deployed immediately. Visakhapatnam District Collector M. N. Harendhira Prasad, Police Commissioner Dr. Shanka Brata Bagchi and home minister Vangalapudi Anitha visited the site and supervised the relief efforts.