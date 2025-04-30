Former MP Gorantla comes out on bail, deplores false cases

GUNTUR: EX-MP and YSR Congress Party leader Gorantla Madhav was released from Rajahmundry Central Jail on Tuesday after a Guntur court granted him conditional bail. He had been in judicial custody since 11 April in connection with an alleged attack on a TDP worker and escort police on 10 March.

The court sanctioned bail on a surety bond of Rs 10,000 and two personal sureties. As per the conditions, Madhav must report to and sign at the Nagarampalem police station in Guntur every Saturday for the next two months. Police had arrested Madhav and five followers for allegedly assaulting TDP worker Chebrolu Kiran and escort personnel. All six have been released.

Speaking to the media after his release, Madhav accused CM N Chandrababu Naidu’s coalition of indulging in “murder politics” and filing false cases against YSRCP leaders. He said illegal arrests would not deter their resolve and claimed the alliance had no future. Madhav alleged political vendetta, stating that nearly every day sees an arrest or political attack. He urged the government to focus on governance and public welfare.