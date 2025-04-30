Mega DSC: Qualifying marks for SC, ST and BC candidates reduced to 40 per cent in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has announced key amendments to the Mega DSC recruitment guidelines, bringing relief to candidates from marginalised communities.

As per the latest order issued by the School Education Department, the minimum qualifying marks for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Backward Classes (BCs), and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) have been reduced from 45% to 40% for both language and non-language subjects for the School Assistant (SA) and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) categories.

This change aligns with the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) criteria, and aims to ensure broader inclusivity in the recruitment process.

In another significant move, the School Education Department has made uploading of certificates optional during the application process, offering candidates more flexibility. However, candidates should mandatorily possess the required qualifications, and original certificates should be produced during verification.

The revised guidelines for the Mega DSC are expected to benefit thousands of aspirants across the State.