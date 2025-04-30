No excuses for failing to meet irrigation projects deadlines: Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu has directed officials to ensure the completion of Handri Neeva and Polavaram left canal works by June 2025, and the Veligonda project by June 2026 as envisioned by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Holding a video conference with the officials from the State Secretariat on Tuesday, he took stock of the progress of Veligonda, Polavaram and Handri Neeva irrigation projects, and Polavaram project main canal works.

The Minister, who recently made a field visit to Handri Neeva and Polavaram left canal, said the works are not progressing as per the target, and directed the agencies to complete the first phase of Handri Neeva main canal works by the commencement of next farming season.

Informing that the Chief Minister will soon make a field visit to inspect the Handri Neeva project, Nimmala instructed the officials to expedite the works.

Mentioning that the Polavaram left canal works are going on at a snail’s pace, he directed the contract agencies to get all the required machinery for completion of the works within the stipulated time.

He warned that action will be taken against the agencies and the officials concerned if they fail to complete the works as per schedule.

Revealing that the Experts Committee will visit the Polavaram project from May 4 to 8, the Water Resources Minister suggested that the Polavaram CEO get the designs of the earth-cum-rock fill dam in the meantime.

The Water Resources Minister expressed his ire at the officials and representatives of contract agencies for failing to execute the benching and lining works of Veligonda project tunnel 2 as per the schedule.