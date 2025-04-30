Over 5 lakh people likely to attend PM Modi’s meet in Amaravati

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh is preparing for a historic moment as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to restart the Amaravati capital city construction works on May 2.

State Minister for Roads, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Investments, BC Janardhan Reddy, said on Monday that all arrangements have been meticulously planned to ensure a smooth and safe experience for people travelling to the venue, especially amid high summer temperatures.

A coordination meeting in Guntur with officials, MLAs, party leaders, and municipal authorities finalised the logistics. The minister noted that thousands from Guntur East, Guntur West, and Prattipadu constituencies are expected to attend, with approximately 2.25 lakh people arriving from the Guntur Parliament constituency alone. Statewide attendance is expected to reach nearly five lakh.

Authorities have arranged designated buses, drinking water, meals, and buttermilk. Each attendee will receive six litres of drinking water, and one in-charge per ward has been appointed to oversee crowd management.

He added that the farmers who sacrificed 30,000 acres for the capital will finally see their efforts honoured.