Pakistani national, son get permission to stay in Vizag on medical grounds

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Indian government on Tuesday granted temporary permission to a Pakistani national, and his 4-year-old son to stay in Visakhapatnam on medical grounds.

The man and his elder son are Pakistani citizens, while his wife, a native of Guntur, and a practising dentist, and their younger son hold Indian citizenship. The family currently resides in a rented house in Vizag. His wife is employed in a corporate hospital.

In the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, the Central government had ordered all Pakistani nationals to leave the country. However, this family was granted an exemption after they approached Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi. The boy has been undergoing psychiatric treatment at a corporate hospital in Vizag for the past two years.

“The Pakistani nationals had applied for a long-term visa on medical grounds. We sent a detailed report to the Central government, and they approved the Pakistani nationals continued stay for treatment purpose. The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) has allowed them to stay in Visakhapatnam until further orders,” Bagchi said.