Six killed as speeding car loses control, rams into house in Nellore

NELLORE: Six persons were killed in a ghastly road accident near Potireddypalem in Kovur mandal of Nellore district, when a speeding car lost control and rammed into a roadside house on Wednesday.

The deceased include Ramanaiah, who was in the house at the time of the incident, and five medical students—Naresh, Abhishek, Jeevan, Yagnesh, and Abhisai—who were in the car. All five were second-year students at a private Medical college.

Another student, Navaneeth Reddy, sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Narayana Hospital.

Preliminary reports suggest that the students were returning to Nellore after attending an engagement ceremony in Buchireddypalem when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The car veered off the road and crashed into the house at high speed, resulting in instant fatalities.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident after inspecting the scene.