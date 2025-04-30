Tenali sculptors pay a metallic tribute to spirit of Capital Amaravati

GUNTUR: In a remarkable display of artistry and civic pride, a team of sculptors from Tenali has crafted a monumental sculpture symbolising the rebirth of Amaravati, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to relaunch the capital’s construction on May 2. Forged from iron scrap, stainless steel, and fiberglass, the installation is a powerful tribute to Andhra Pradesh’s cultural legacy and political journey.

Led by sculptor Katuri Venkateswara Rao and his son Ravichandra, the sculpture combines creativity and symbolism with sheer physical scale, incorporating 1.5 tonnes of iron scrap for the statues of Gautama Buddha and TDP founder NT Rama Rao, 1,000 kg for the ‘Amaravati’ lettering, and 100 kg of stainless steel for the ‘Make in India’ lion.

The installation narrates Amaravati’s past, present, and future, with a serene Gautama Buddha emerging from metal fragments, reflecting the city’s spiritual roots. Next to him stands a lifelike fiberglass statue of Modi, representing leadership and progress, followed by the stainless-steel lion.

The reverse side features a commanding statue of NTR, sculpted from iron scrap, symbolising the city’s political foundation.

The sculpture also includes the TDP’s cycle emblem, crafted in scrap metal, symbolising continuity and resilience. “We had just 20 days,” Venkateswara Rao shared.

“When we heard Prime Minister Narendra Modi was coming to inaugurate Amaravati’s reconstruction, we knew we had to do something bold. With 30 artisans, sleepless nights, and lakhs in personal expenses, we built this as a tribute to Amaravati’s spirit.”

“On this monumental occasion, we wanted to contribute something with our art and highlight it,” Ravichandra told TNIE.

The sculpture has garnered widespread admiration and will be displayed during the Prime Minister’s visit, facilitated by Podapati Tejaswi, Chairperson of the Creative and Cultural Committee, and Cultural Department Director Mallikarjun Rao. The installation is more than just a work of art – it’s a symbol of renewal, determination, and the dream of a capital reborn.