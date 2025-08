VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh has recorded 11 notable animal discoveries in the recently released publication ‘Animal Discoveries: New Species and New Records 2024’ by the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI).

The list includes five newly described species, and six species reported from the state for the first time. The discoveries span across various animal groups, including Diptera (1), Coleoptera (1), Hymenoptera (1), Arachnida (1), Amphibia (2), Pisces (1), Mollusca (1), and Hemiptera (2).

Among the described species is Asphondylia mangiferi, a gall midge under the family Cecidomyiidae. It was collected from Maruvada village in the State. The species is named after the genus of its host plant, mango. This is the first Asphondylia species known to infest mango fruit, making it a noteworthy addition to the known mango pests.

Another species, Myllocerus depressus (family Curculionidae), was described based on specimens collected from Dowleswaram near Rajahmundry and other locations in AP, and neighbouring States. The name refers to the dorsally depressed body structure.

Hymenoptera, Tiphia (Tiphia) andhraensis was recorded from the Mudasarlova reservoir area in Vizag.