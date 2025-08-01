Andhra minister’s relative booked for slapping police constable

KURNOOL: A case has been registered against Madana Bhupal Reddy, a relative of Minister for Roads and Buildings BC Janardhan Reddy, for slapping and abusing an Armed Reserve (AR) constable on duty at an event participated by the Minister in Kolimigundla of the district.

The incident occurred on Wednesday during the inauguration of the renovated Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, attended by Ministers Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and BC Janardhan Reddy.

According to sources, Madana Bhupal Reddy demanded immediate entry into the temple, but AR Constable Jaswanth, citing crowd congestion inside the sanctum, denied access. Angered over this, Reddy picked up an argument and in a fit of rage slapped the AR constable. Jaswanth attempted to retaliate, but fellow officers intervened and defused the situation.

Reacting to the incident, Minister Janardhan Reddy said that it was an unfortunate incident and directed the senior police officials to take action against the person involved, regardless of his political affiliation.

Kolimigundla CI Maddineni Ramesh Babu said a case was registered against Bhupal.