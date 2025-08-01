AP clears 1,941-acre land pooling in Vizag region to boost ‘Bay City’ expansion

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a significant move to support planned urban expansion, the State government has approved a large-scale land pooling initiative across Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Anakapalli districts.

As per Government Order (GO) MS No. 146 dated July 30, 2025, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department has authorised the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) to implement a Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) covering 1,941.19 acres.

The initiative aligns with the NITI Aayog’s Growth Hub (G-Hub) strategy, which aims to position Visakhapatnam as the ‘Bay City’ or ‘Miami of the East. Under the broader Visakhapatnam Economic Region (VER) plan, covering nine districts, the regional economy is projected to grow from $54 billion to $135 billion by 2032.

Two key urban extensions — Vizag 2.0 (210 sq. km) and Vizag Bay City (40 sq. km) — will be developed as brownfield projects to accommodate future urban and economic growth in a structured and sustainable manner.

To support these developments, the government is investing heavily in integrated infrastructure, including the Vizag Metro Rail project. Phases 1 and 2 of the metro, spanning 77 kilometres, are scheduled for completion between 2028 and 2030. This project will connect the IT corridors and Bhogapuram International Airport. The total investment in metro rail, roads, and urban infrastructure is estimated between Rs 4,000 and Rs 5,000 crore.