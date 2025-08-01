AP man gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor daughter

GUNTUR: A special POCSO court in Guntur has sentenced a 40-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 for sexually assaulting his minor daughter.

The offence occurred in Narasaraopet in September 2024 and was registered at the Two-Town Police Station.

The girl, a fifth-grade student, was living with her father following her parents’ separation. On the night of 7 September, the accused, reportedly in an inebriated state, misbehaved with her.

Distressed, the child fled to a neighbour’s house and narrated the incident. The matter was later taken up by an NGO and reported to child welfare officials. Based on the complaint, police booked a case under relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

Palnadu SP Kanchi Srinivasa Rao monitored the case, with Inspector T Ashok leading the investigation under DSP K Nageswara Rao and CI Haimarao. Public Prosecutor Barkat Ali Khan ensured robust evidence presentation. Judge Shammi Parveen Sultana Begum delivered the verdict.

SP Rao commended the investigation and court-monitoring teams for their diligent efforts.