CM Naidu to launch Annadata scheme on August 2; Rs 7,000 aid for 46.8 lakh farmers in first phase

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP-led NDA government is set to roll out the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme on August 2, fulfilling one of its key Super Six promises to support farmers.
The initiative, aimed at benefiting 46,85,838 farmers across the State, will be launched by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at Veerayapalem in Darsi mandal of Prakasam district.
Under the first phase of the scheme, each eligible farmer will get Rs 5,000 directly credited into their bank accounts, with the State government allocating Rs 2,342.92 crore for the implementation of the scheme. Combined with the Centre’s Rs 2,000 aid under the PM Kisan scheme, farmers will receive a total of Rs 7,000 on August 2.
The coalition government is committed to providing Rs 14,000 per annum per farmer in three installments (Rs 5,000, Rs 5,000, and Rs 4,000), in addition to the Centre’s Rs 6,000 under the PM Kishan, extending a total aid of Rs 20,000 to each beneficiary under the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme
Toll free No. 155251 set up for queries
On Thursday, the Chief Minister chaired a review meeting at the Secretariat with senior officials from the Finance, Revenue, Water Resources, and Agriculture departments, along with District Collectors via video conference. He emphasised that supporting farmers is a responsibility, not a burden, and directed officials to ensure every eligible farmer benefits from the scheme.
Naidu instructed Collectors to ensure no shortage of irrigation water or fertilisers, urging them to monitor reservoir levels, and manage water resources efficiently. He also highlighted the need for proactive measures in the wake of 25% tariff imposed by the US on Indian agricultural exports, which could impact farmers. He called for a festive atmosphere during the scheme’s launch, with events organised at village secretariats, panchayats, mandal centres and constituency headquarters.
To ensure transparency, the government will send SMS alerts to beneficiaries a day in advance through the ‘Manamitra’ platform, urging farmers to activate their bank accounts. A toll-free number 155251, has been set up to address queries, and grievances related to the scheme.