CM Naidu to launch Annadata scheme on August 2; Rs 7,000 aid for 46.8 lakh farmers in first phase

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP-led NDA government is set to roll out the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme on August 2, fulfilling one of its key Super Six promises to support farmers.

The initiative, aimed at benefiting 46,85,838 farmers across the State, will be launched by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at Veerayapalem in Darsi mandal of Prakasam district.

Under the first phase of the scheme, each eligible farmer will get Rs 5,000 directly credited into their bank accounts, with the State government allocating Rs 2,342.92 crore for the implementation of the scheme. Combined with the Centre’s Rs 2,000 aid under the PM Kisan scheme, farmers will receive a total of Rs 7,000 on August 2.

The coalition government is committed to providing Rs 14,000 per annum per farmer in three installments (Rs 5,000, Rs 5,000, and Rs 4,000), in addition to the Centre’s Rs 6,000 under the PM Kishan, extending a total aid of Rs 20,000 to each beneficiary under the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme