Divert excess water to Rayalaseema, reservoirs can hold more water: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to ensure the effective use of every drop of water, stressing the need to divert excess flow currently reaching the sea into reservoirs, tanks, and canals in the drought-prone Rayalaseema region.

During a review meeting on irrigation project storage and water management at the Secretariat on Thursday, Naidu emphasised the importance of efficient water utilisation to meet the agricultural needs of Andhra Pradesh.

Officials informed Naidu that the State’s major irrigation projects currently store 771 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water, while medium-scale projects hold 43 TMC and minor tanks store 67 TMC, totaling 882 TMC across the State.

With flood flows continuing in the Krishna and Godavari rivers, Naidu instructed officials to divert water toward reservoirs in Rayalaseema, including Somasila, Kandaleru, Gandikota, Brahmam Sagar, and Paidipalem. He noted that these reservoirs and tanks can still store an estimated 132 TMC of additional water.

He directed officials to explore the feasibility of transferring an average of 4 TMC per day to multiple projects, with a focus on gravity-based water transfers to reduce operational costs. Priority was given to reservoirs such as Gandikota, Mylavaram, PABR, and Chitravati Balancing Reservoirs, with instructions to release water to canals while simultaneously refilling the reservoirs. Naidu also emphasised channelling water from Potireddypadu, Machumarri, and Handri-Neeva into Jeedipalli Reservoir.