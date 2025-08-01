FCV tobacco farmers stage protest in Ongole;demand Rs 1,000 crore fund, MSP of Rs 20,000 per quintal

ONGOLE: FCV tobacco growers from Prakasam district, under the banner of Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham, staged a dharna on Thursday in front of the Tobacco Board’s Regional Manager’s office in Ongole.

The farmers demanded immediate intervention by the Tobacco Board, as well as the State and Central Governments, to ensure the purchase of low-grade tobacco bales at a Minimum Support Price (MSP). They urged the government to sanction a Rs 1,000 crore fund to ensure fair prices, and demanded Rs 20,000 per quintal as the MSP for low-grade tobacco.

Rythu Sangham leaders accused the Tobacco Board and its Executive Director of colluding with corporate tobacco buyers to serve corporate interests over those of farmers.

The farmers submitted a memorandum to Regional Manager S Rama Rao. District president Jajjuri Jayanth Babu and secretary Pamidi Venkata Rao said 45% of tobacco bales were rejected by buyers this season, pushing growers into financial distress, with projected losses of Rs 5–6 lakh per barn.

Due to increased crop targets from 140 to 180 million kg and unfavourable weather, farmers suffered heavily despite cultivating the Virginia variety as advised. Several farmer representatives also were present.