Google to set USD 6 billion data centre in Vizag; TCS and Cognizant operations to begin soon: IT minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: HRD, IT, and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh announced that a major data centre in India will be established in Visakhapatnam. It is learnt that Google is preparing to develop a 1GW data centre and supporting power infrastructure, with an estimated investment of $6 billion in the Port City.
He also revealed that operations of TCS will begin in Visakhapatnam in September, followed by Cognizant in October.
Lokesh described his recent visit to Singapore as fruitful, stating that the State attracted investments to the tune of Rs 45,000 crore through the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC). He called it good news for the youth of the State and bad news for YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Speaking to the media at his Undavalli residence on Thursday, Lokesh emphasised that the visit, led by the Chief Minister, had enhanced Andhra Pradesh’s brand image.
Accusing Jagan of sabotaging the State’s prospects, Lokesh alleged that an individual named Murali Krishna had sent emails to Singapore government officials and the High Commissioner, claiming that Andhra Pradesh had an unstable government and warning them against signing investment deals.
“This individual is linked to PLR Constructions, which is owned by family members of former Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy,” Lokesh said, adding that the act was part of a broader scheme by the YSRCP to block investments and stall development. He criticised the YSRCP for consistently creating legal and political hurdles to drive away investors, warning that such actions were damaging Andhra Pradesh’s progress and global reputation.
‘Law will take its course on Jagan’s arrest in liquor case’
When asked about Jagan’s arrest in the liquor case, Lokesh said that the law will take its course.
Responding to the seizure of Rs 11 crore linked to the liquor scam, Lokesh affirmed that there is irrefutable evidence of the money trail and its deposit into bank accounts. He questioned whether any liquor company had purchased Rs 400 crore worth of gold, calling the incident clear evidence of the criminalisation of politics.
Revealing the money trail from Adan Distillery to PLR Constructions and ultimately to Jagan, he asked whether Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy could have moved freely between 2014 and 2019 if there had been any grudge against him. Lokesh asserted that the legal action they face today is the result of their own mistakes.
Regarding Jagan’s remarks about an emergency in the State during his Nellore visit, Lokesh questioned whether the former Chief Minister could make such claims while freely moving around. He revealed that a security detail of 3,000 police personnel had been provided for Jagan’s visit, noting that no such security was extended to the Chief Minister himself.
On the occasion, Lokesh questioned why Jagan frequently complains about security, sometimes citing too little, and other times too much.