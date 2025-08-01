Google to set USD 6 billion data centre in Vizag; TCS and Cognizant operations to begin soon: IT minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: HRD, IT, and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh announced that a major data centre in India will be established in Visakhapatnam. It is learnt that Google is preparing to develop a 1GW data centre and supporting power infrastructure, with an estimated investment of $6 billion in the Port City.

He also revealed that operations of TCS will begin in Visakhapatnam in September, followed by Cognizant in October.

Lokesh described his recent visit to Singapore as fruitful, stating that the State attracted investments to the tune of Rs 45,000 crore through the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC). He called it good news for the youth of the State and bad news for YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking to the media at his Undavalli residence on Thursday, Lokesh emphasised that the visit, led by the Chief Minister, had enhanced Andhra Pradesh’s brand image.

Accusing Jagan of sabotaging the State’s prospects, Lokesh alleged that an individual named Murali Krishna had sent emails to Singapore government officials and the High Commissioner, claiming that Andhra Pradesh had an unstable government and warning them against signing investment deals.

“This individual is linked to PLR Constructions, which is owned by family members of former Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy,” Lokesh said, adding that the act was part of a broader scheme by the YSRCP to block investments and stall development. He criticised the YSRCP for consistently creating legal and political hurdles to drive away investors, warning that such actions were damaging Andhra Pradesh’s progress and global reputation.