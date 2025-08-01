Guntur Collector assures aid to Yanadi colony residents; promises housing, welfare access

GUNTUR: Guntur District Collector S Nagalakshmi on Thursday assured that the government and voluntary organisations are committed to supporting marginalised communities, including the ST (Yanadi) Colony residents in Namburu village of Pedakakani mandal.

During her visit, she distributed tarpaulin sheets provided by the Village Reconstruction Organisation (VRO) and JMJ voluntary services to help residents during the rainy season.

She also reviewed their living conditions and promised to issue Aadhaar and ration cards, caste and income certificates, and voter ID corrections to ensure access to welfare schemes.

She directed officials to resolve issues related to drinking water, drainage, and sanitation. The Collector said two acres of land would be required to provide housing to 65 families, with financial aid of `2.5 to `3.25 lakh.