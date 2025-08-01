YSRCP chief Jagan likens AP situation to ‘Emergency’; says heavy police deployment is to suppress dissent

NELLORE: YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the ruling TDP-led NDA government, likening the political situation in the State to an ‘Emergency’ under the ‘Red Book Constitution’.

During his Nellore visit, Jagan met former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy at the Nellore Central Jail. Later, he visited the residence of former MLA Prasanna Kumar Reddy to express solidarity with his family following a recent alleged attack.

Addressing the media at Sujathamma colony, Jagan accused the ruling TDP of resorting to undemocratic measures. “Why are thousands of police officers deployed, not for law and order, but to suppress my supporters?” he questioned. He accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of political vendetta.

Accusing the TDP of running an illegal liquor mafia, the YSRCP chief alleged that liquor is being sold at inflated rates from ‘unauthorised rooms’ under the coalition government, and commissions are being pocketed by Naidu and his MLAs. The former chief minister also alleged large-scale illegal mining of silica and quartz, with kickbacks going to Naidu and his son Lokesh.

To monitor the crowd and ensure law and order, the district police deployed 157 CCTV cameras, 14 drones, a special surveillance drone from Tirupati, and mobile camera units.